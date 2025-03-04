Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle celebrated a fresh “chapter” in her brand new Netflix lifestyle show in comments derived by some as being a small dig at the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex takes centre stage in a new eight-part series, titled With Love, Meghan, which provides viewers with a glimpse into the down-to-earth lifestyle she seemingly shares with Prince Harry and their two chilren, Archie and Lilibet.

It arrives as part of the couple’s huge £100m deal with the streaming service and follows docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was watched by over 2.4 million people on its launch day in December 2022.

Markle, who starred in TV show Suits, previously put the brakes on her entertainment career after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018 and starting a family one year later.

However, the couple have been inching their way back into the spotlight after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, which saw them leave the UK for Los Angeles in January 2020.

Markle appeared to address this return in the series’s final episode that sees her deliver a speech to her friends and family, including Harry and her mother Dora Ragland.

“I just want to raise a glass to you guys, she said. “This feels like a new chapter that I’m so excited that I’m able to share and I’ve been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to her second child in 2021, added: “All of that is part of that creativity that I’ve missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me.”

The documentary arrives three years after Spotify dropped the former actor’s Archetypes podcast, which was released following a lucrative three-year deal with the streaming giant in late-2020.

As part of the deal, estimated to have been worth around £18m, the duo planned to host and produce numerous podcasts but Archetypes was not renewed for a second series and their deal was ended – with Spotify’s head of podcast innovation and monetisation Bill Simmons later calling the couple “grifters”.

In an interview with US magazine People to promote her show, Meghan opened up about the “learning curve” she experienced with her series and brand, admitting there had been “tons of twists and turns”.

But the duchess, who has been accused of promoting the tradwife trend – short for “traditional wife” – said she did not see herself as one.

“I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great,” she said.