Meghan Markle showed her appreciation for a group of women campaigning for safe gun laws in the US with a heartfelt letter and a gift of some “delicious” snacks.

The founder of Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts, revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that her nonprofit organisation got a personal note and some treats from the Duchess of Sussex. In the tweet, Watts expressed how “moving” it was to receive a gift from Markle.

“@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note - and snacks! - from the Duchess of Sussex today,” Watts wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, she addressed what kind of snacks there were, as she wrote: “Donuts, bagels w/the works, coffee, cookies, etc… Delicious and appreciated.”

Watts also included a photo of the letter, featuring Markle’s royal monogram. In her typed note, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex detailed how grateful she was for their work and the “dedication” behind it.

“Good afternoon ladies!,” she began. “To each of you and your fearless leader, Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe.”

“Please know that while you may feel exhausted by your endless hours of dedication to this cause, I hope you feel energised in knowing that the work you’re doing is vital and so deeply appreciated,” she continued.

On its official website, Moms Demand Action is described as “grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence”.

The focus of the movement includes passing “stronger gun laws” and working “to close the loopholes that jeopardise the safety” of friends and family.

Earlier this month, photos of Markle working with Dutch nonprofit Project Fearless were also released.

Project Fearless aims to provide girls and non-binary children, between the ages of nine to 14, with life skills. These skills include after school courses, skateboarding, and kick-boxing.

Markle joined Project Fearless at its Amsterdam headquarters earlier this year for its first entrepreneurship course and gave girls feedback on their sustainable business pitches.

In a statement about that endeavor, she said: “Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience, and tackle new challenges.”