Meghan Markle reveals the unusual way she befriended Tyler Perry

Meghan Markle has revealed the unusual way she struck up friendship with pal Tyler Perry.

The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex discussed her close friend during a recent interview with The Cut, where she appeared on the cover of the magazine’s latest issue.

During the conversation, she recalled how after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, the 52-year-old actor reached out to her, even though he not yet met her in person. At the time, she said that he told her that he was praying for her, due to the “symbolic weight of their wedding,” and offered to support her.

However, it wasn’t until 2020 that Meghan decided to contact Perry and said that she told him her “life story”, which ultimately brought them together.

“Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you,” she said.

That same year, the duo’s growing friendship made headlines, after the Madea Homecoming star invited Prince Harry and Meghan to stay at his private house in Beverly Hills, following their move from Canada to the US.

During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry recalled how his and Meghan’s security in Canada has been removed and it was still unknown how long the lockdown due to the pandemic could last. He also acknowledged how the “world [knew] where” he and his wife were, so remaining in Canada wouldn’t be safe.

With that in mind, Meghan said that Perry’s offered to help by allowing them to stay at his house, which had the “secruitty” that the couple needed.

“We needed a house and he offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do”, she said of Perry.

Earlier this month, Perry also acknowledged his admiration for Meghan, as he shared a sweet birthday tribute to her on social media.

“I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan,” he wrote on Twitter.