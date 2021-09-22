Meghan Trainor has spoken candidly about her relationship with her body after giving birth, with the singer explaining that she is working on loving the “things that aren’t going to go away ever”.

The 27-year-old, who welcomed her first child, a son named Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara in February, reflected on the changes to her body during a cover interview with People.

“I’m covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn’t know stretch marks could be,” she told the outlet in this week’s issue, according to Today. “There’s things that aren’t going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that.”

The All About That Bass singer also said her struggles with self-image played a part in her relationship with Sabara, as she noted that she started to feel “unsexy immediately” and that her and her husband’s spark “struggled”.

However, according to Trainor, the couple has managed to reignite the spark by making their intimacy a surprise rather than planned.

“The spark didn’t leave, but the spark has struggled,” she recalled. “I started to feel unsexy immediately. What helped was making intimacy a surprise – it’s not scheduled – and that really brought back our spark.”

This is not the first time that Trainor has reflected on the changes to her body that occurred after her pregnancy and C-section, as the co-host of Peacock’s Top Chef Family Style previously opened up about struggling to love her appearance during the first episode of her and her brother Ryan Trainor’s new podcast, Workin’ On It.

“Now, especially, having a baby, my body was stretched, came back, cut open,” Trainor said, while revealing that her husband will tell her: “I love your naked body,” to which she said she replies: “But I don’t. And it’s all about what’s in my head at this moment.”

During the episode, the singer-songwriter also said that there have been moments where she is trying to have “hot times with her husband” but ends up laughing in Sabara’s face when the pair try to be intimate because she is not yet comfortable with her body.

However, according to Trainor, while she is struggling now, she said she is “trying to figure it out” and learning to be more positive and “kind” to herself.

Elsewhere in the interview with People, Trainor reflected on her first anxiety attack, which occurred in December 2016 when the pop star was on CBS This Morning with Gayle King to announce the 2017 Grammy nominees.

She was eventually diagnosed with panic disorder, which she treats with medication and therapy.

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m on antidepressants,” she said. “That medicine saved me, saved my life, saved my career. I’m back better than ever.”