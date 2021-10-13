Meghan Trainor shows fans video of her side-by-side toilets

There are two types of couples in this world: regular couples, and Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabra.

The 27-year-old pop star made headlines last week when she revealed that she and Sabra have toilets next to each other, which they use at the same time for both calls of nature.

Speaking on Nicole Byer’s podcast Why Won’t You Date Me, Trainor explained that the side-by-side toilets came into existence while the couple were having construction work done on their new house.

“In our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of the time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time,” she said.

“So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

The “All About That Bass” singer then continued: “And we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”

Later, she tweeted a clarification: “To clear things up… We pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again… But he will hang out with me if I’m going [poop emoji]-ing cuz WE SOULMATES.

“And I legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi.”

Social media users reacted to the couple’s unorthodox toilet habits with both horror and laughter, with many wondering what the setup looks like.

In a TikTok video, Trainor showed fans the toilets, which are located next to one another within arm’s length and features a stand with a toilet roll in the middle.

In her video, she sat alone on one toilet while the song “All By Myself” by Celine Dion played over the clip, suggesting that Sabra had become tired of the attention on their bathroom.

She wrote in the caption: “POV: Your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other.”

Trainor also showed late night show host Jimmy Fallon and his viewers a photograph of her side-by-side toilets on Tuesday.

Fallon described them as “a terrible idea”, but Trainor retorted: “It’s the best thing about my house.”