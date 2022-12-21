Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Trainor has said that she wants another child in 2023.

The 28-year-old “All About That Bass” singer and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their first child, Riley, in February 2021.

Speaking about her goals for 2023 in a new interview with People, Trainor said: “Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant.”

“I’m trying to make four children,” she continued. “So I’ve got to get on it.”

In November, Trainor spoke candidly about the challenges she and Sabara faced during pregnancy and childbirth.

But she said that the experience reminded her of her own strength.

"After having a baby, I was like, there’s nothing I can’t do," the singer said. “So now I’m just trying to knock off all my dreams on my dream list."

The musician shared her thoughts on body positivity during an earlier interview with Yahoo! Life, for the publication’s “It Figures” series.

The singer gave birth to her son Riley in Febuary 2021 (Getty Images)

“My therapist was like, ‘You need to stand in the mirror naked for five minutes a day and stare at your body,’ which is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” Trainor said. “By the third day, though, I started to like what I see and start believing it.”

She went on to explain what she learned from the experience of childbirth, saying: “You start really looking at yourself and being like, it’s crazy that I could make a human being, like I made eyelashes.”

After Riley’s birth, Trainor said that her baby was constantly sleeping, telling People at the time that she was made to feel like it was her fault.

“They were like, ‘Sometimes it happens,’ and then some nurses were like, ‘Well, it’s because you’re on antidepressants,’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I’ve been told by others that it’s not that.’”

“It was just really frustrating not having an answer,” the “Made You Look” musician added. "Not having answers for why my kid didn’t wake up for a week was very frustrating.”