Mel B reveals why she’s been kicked out of the Spice Girls group chat in the past

Mel B revealed why she’s been kicked out of the Spice Girls group chat in the past.

In a 4 April episode of This Morning, Mel B - also known as Scary Spice - revealed that every now and then her group mates kick her out of their exclusive Spice Girls-only group chat, which reportedly includes her fellow original members Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie C and Emma Bunton. When co-host Alison Hammond asked her about it, the singer admitted, “Yeah I’m always getting—that always happens to me.

“Because I say things, you know I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls because it is 30 years and we’ve got a lot to celebrate,” she continued. “The fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It’s nice.”

Although the Great British Bake Off host tried to get more out of the pop icon, she decided to keep her mouth shut lest she accidentally let slip some more top-secret Spice Girls information. In the past, Mel B notably has been the only Spice Girl who has hinted at another reunion, causing quite a stir.

When asked about her fellow members denying the possibility, the singer cheekily replied, “They’re just being silly.”

Earlier this year, Mel B hinted that the group may be working on something new together to the delight of fans. However, she was reluctant to give out the specifics of the project when asked about it by Jennifer Hudson on a 24 January episode of her eponymous talk show.

“I get told off all the time for announcing stuff I’m not meant to announce,” she told the Oscar winner. “But what I can say is we’re definitely working on something together—all five of us. And by me just saying that, I’m probably going to get into trouble again.”

The last time the group performed, they embarked on their 2019 reunion tour as a foursome sans Beckham, also known as Posh Spice. Therefore, the last time all five Spice Girls were on stage together was for their 2012 performance at the London Olympics. Despite it being a while since fans have seen all of them performing together, Mel B stressed that the bonds they share as a group and as friends will never break.

“As a group, you’re just welded together for life,” she noted. “Because you’ve been through such a crazy experience.”