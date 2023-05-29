From Target to Costco: What stores are open on Memorial Day 2023?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on 29 May this year, with some retailers keeping their doors closed.

The holiday, which has been observed since 1970, is in honour and in mourning of those who lost their lives while serving in the military. The United States commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

People all across the country wear red poppies to pay tribute to fallen soldiers, as well as participate in different parades.

Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start to the summer, with many Americans getting this day off from work. With that in mind, some popular retailers will not be open in the US today, or will only be open for limited hours.

However, there are still many chains that will be keeping their doors open during usual business hours. From Target to Starbucks, here’s what’s closed and open on Memorial Day 2023:

Costco

All Costco stores in the US will be closed on Memorial Day, as noted on the retailer’s official website.

Target

Target will be open on 29 May and operating during its usual business hours, depending on the location of each store.

Starbucks

The coffee chain will be open during its usual hours on Memorial Day this year. Specific hours of operation vary for different Starbucks stores.

Walmart

The retail giant will be open during its regular hours today, with opening and closing times varying for each Walmart location.

Whole Foods Market

Similar to Walmart, Whole Foods Market will be open on 29 May this year, but the exact hours in which stores are open are based on location.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is open on Memorial Day, with its usual hours from 8am to 9pm. However, specific opening and closing times vary for each store.

Aldi

The supermarket chain will be open on Memorial Day, but with limited hours, according to Aldi’s official website. Hours of operation vary based on location of the store.

Sam’s Club

While the retail is open today, it is operating with adjusted hours. According to the chain’s official website, Sam’s Club stores will be open from 8am to 6pm for Plus members and 10am to 6pm for Club members.

Dunkin’ Donuts

The coffee chain will be open on Memorial Day, with hours depending on the stores’ locations.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be operating during its regular hours today, with some stores even open for 24 hours a day. Specific closing times are based on location.

Kroger

Kroger will also keep its doors open today, with specific hours varying for each store.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open during its usual hours today, with most stores closing around 10pm. However, exact opening and closing times are based on the location of stores.