Flower installations will be put up in major railways stations across the UK to add brighten up train passengers’ days and boost their mental health.

Network Rail said it hopes the colourful floral displays will “lift people’s spirits” during their journeys as part of its new Brighter Journeys initiative.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the free Hub of Hope app, which helps users access support if they are struggling with their mental health.

The flowers will initially go on display at London Liverpool Street station between Monday 9 May and Wednesday 11 May in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Week, which begins today.

The installation will then be moved to Leeds, Edinburgh Waverley, Birmingham New Street, Stevenage, East Croydon and Cardiff stations.

It comes as a survey by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy indicated that 70 per cent of people say their mental health has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly a fifth of the 5,136 UK adult respondents (19 per cent) described their mental health as “poor”.

The Hub of Hope is a mental health support database launched by national charity, Chasing the Stigma. It aims to bring mental health support from all providers, including the NHS and private providers, as well as from community, charity and peer services, into one app for easy access.

Brighter Journeys is a joint campaign between the rail industry and Chasing the Stigma that was first launched last year.

Ruper Lown, chief health and safety officer at Network Rail, said: “Nature is really important for mental health, so we hope commuters enjoy seeing those floral installations and they put a smile on people’s faces.

“We also hope that this acts as a reminder that no one is ever alone, and mental health support is available at any time.

“You don’t have to be in crisis to get help. If anyone is struggling or knows someone who needs help, please download the Hub of Hope app.”

Additional reporting by PA