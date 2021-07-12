What mental health support do footballers receive?

On Sunday evening, the nation was united in mourning when England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The historic game marked the first time the England men’s football team has made it to the final of an international tournament since 1966.

But after ending on a 1-1 score following 30 minutes of extra time, the fate of the game was ultimately sealed by penalty shootouts, resulting in Italy’s win.

Since then, some players on the England team, particularly Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, have been subjected to racist abuse on social media after they each missed a penalty.

Many fans have since rushed to support the team, while the Football Association has issued a statement saying it is “appalled by the online racism” it has seen.

Along with the prime minister, Priti Patel and Oliver Dowden, the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the FA, also issued a statement saying that he is “sickened” by the racist abuse that has flooded social media.

Given the immense pressures that the England team faced on Sunday night, and the subsequent disappointment among them and their fans, many people have asked what support is available to the players when it comes to monitoring their mental health.

The mental health of professional footballers is a key issue, given that last year, it was reported that an increasing number of footballers were concerned about their mental wellbeing.

In the year to September 2020, 10 per cent (464 members) of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) accessed counselling services, according to figures from the counselling body Sporting Chance.

Of those to who did seek support, 42 per cent were current players at the time, while 55 per cent were former players and 2 per cent were family members who had been given access to the services.

The PFA said the most common concerns reported were “low mood” and “anxiety” followed by “addictive disorder – substance” and “addictive disorders – gambling”.

The report follows one in 2019 that found a record number of footballers had sought mental health support, leading some people to describe the issue as an “epidemic”.

The mental wellbeing of professional football players in England leagues is largely monitored and supported by the PFA Charity’s wellbeing department, which operates a 24/7 helpline that is available to all players.

The company also runs mental health workshops, offering them to all clubs so that they can discreetly assess and support players.

On the organisation’s website, it explains the importance of the issue and why mental health problems can occur among professional football players.

“High expectations and pressure to perform are part and parcel of playing professional football, and the intense environment can easily lead to poor mental health,” it reads.

“Coupled with the likelihood of a short playing career, it’s no surprise that footballers face a unique set of challenges that can be hard for anyone outside the game to properly understand.”

Other issues outlined in detail on the website include performance anxiety, stress around contracts, and anger surrounding retirement.

All those seeking mental health support are encouraged to contact the FPA, either by phone or email, and then they will be directed to whatever support is deemed suitable to them.

Typically, the PFA can offer either counselling sessions or residential rehab, which can also support for addiction or behavioural issues.

The rehab centre, named the Sporting Chance Clinic, was founded in 2000 by former England captain Tony Adams after he spoke openly about his own struggles with addiction.

The PFA explains that Sporting Chance “takes a holistic approach to recovery, recognising the need to treat the mind and spirit as well as the body”.

It adds: Their experienced staff understand the specific problems that high-level, high-profile sport can bring, and have all experienced, and sought help for, addiction in their own lives.

“They use this knowledge to provide expert guidance to players in need of help in a non-judgemental atmosphere of peace, empathy and strict anonymity.”

All of the PFA’s services are confidential and players can remain anonymous if they wish.

If they don’t feel like they can talk to somebody, they can have a look through the PFA’s self-help resources.