The 3 star signs most impacted by the blue supermoon

Excitement builds as a breathtaking blue supermoon is due to illuminate the sky at dusk on Monday evening.

This magical lunar event might bring good fortune for some zodiac signs and an unexpected visitor for others.

“A seasonal blue moon is the fourth full moon that occurs in a season,” says Inbaal Honigman, celebrity astrologer at psychic reading platform Tarotoo. “Usually a season would consist of three months and three full moons, but the full moon of August 2024 is the fourth of the summer, making it a seasonal blue moon.”

The phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth, therefore appearing even bigger in size.

“A supermoon is a full moon that is larger and brighter in appearance,” explains Honigman. “In astrology, supermoons are seen as a bolder version of the full moon, enhancing its qualities.

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“August’s full moon will occur on August 19 and be in Aquarius,” adds Honigman. “It is a full moon that will benefit people and situations that are particularly challenging, and give them hope and a chance to get ahead.”

But which star signs will be impacted the most?

Aquarius

open image in gallery Your dreams could be insightful (Alamy/PA)

Aquarians may experience vivid dreams during the blue supermoon that could predict their future.

“This full moon will take place in the sign of Aquarius, so those born under the sign will feel the most impact,” says Honigman. “A full moon is a time of prophetic dreams, and Aquarians are quite spiritually gifted, so their dreams will be meaningful and memorable.

“It’s a good idea for Aquarians to keep a dream diary,” suggests the astrologer. “Those visions may reveal what lies ahead for them.”

Scorpio

open image in gallery The super bluemoon may give you an extra drive to help others (Alamy/PA)

Scorpios are known for their fiery passion, and tonight’s exciting cosmic event might help them channel this into something positive.

“Scorpio is ruled by the planet Pluto, which is also in Aquarius on the day of the full moon, creating a special bond between the cosmic event and the star sign,” explains Honigman. “Pluto is a planet of transformation, so it will bring change right up to Scorpio’s door.

“This change could be around Scorpio’s self-expression and interest in others. Scorpio will be moved to heal the world too,” adds Honigman. “Whether they’re tempted to join a political movement, or sign up to a charity race.”

Virgo

open image in gallery Secrets from the past may re-emerge (Alamy/PA)

Virgos should stay alert as familiar faces from the past may suddenly reappear into their life over the next few days to spill their secrets.

“Virgo’s link with the full moon this August comes courtesy of their planetary ruler, Mercury,” says Honigman. “This planet is exactly opposite the moon on the day of fullness, meaning Virgo will be trying to live life and ignore it.”

However, the astrologer revealed that Mercury also happens to be in retrograde which could sabotage Virgos’ plans.

“The Mercury retrograde drags the past into the present, meaning that exes and old work colleagues will turn up unexpectedly,” warns Honigman. “The illuminating light of the full moon uncovers old secrets too, so those people from the past will be sharing some exciting information.”