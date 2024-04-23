Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lindsay Mendez enlisted her Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe to play two special roles during her recent wedding to actor J Alex Brinson.

The Broadway star, 41, recently tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in New York City. For the Central Park nuptials, Groff served as officiant while the Harry Potter actor was cast as ring bearer.

In photos and videos shared to Instagram, the Frozen actor could be seen standing between the bride and groom in the park’s Bethesda Terrace as he pronounced the couple husband and wife. Another photo showed Radcliffe, dressed in a blue suit with high-top sneakers, handing the two wedding bands to Brinson. Mendez’s three-year-old daughter Lucy, from a previous relationship, also stood alongside her mother as a flower girl.

Mendez and Brinson, who met on the set of the CBS series All Rise, announced their engagement on Christmas Day in December 2023. Their nuptials came just one month after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe serve as wedding officiant and ring bearer, respectively, at Merrily We Roll Along co-star Lindsay Mendez’s NYC wedding ( Instagram / @dyandraraye )

“Our family band is expanding! And we are bursting with joy! J and I can’t wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall,” Mendez captioned her Instagram post, which featured three pairs of colourful graphic sneakers lined up next to some crocheted yellow booties. “I’m also so grateful for the unrelenting support of my @merrilyonbway producers and company. Together, they have made it so that I can happily work safely, all while growing this true Broadway baby.”

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this month, the Tony Award winner opened up about the excitement of expecting a baby while simultaneously taking the Broadway stage. “I keep thinking that they’re going to know Uncle Dan and Uncle Jon’s voices,” she told host Seth Meyers. “They’re going to know a [Stephen] Sondheim score when they come out of the womb, that’s pretty cool.”

Mendez, Groff, and Radcliffe star alongside each other in Broadway’s first revival of Merrily We Roll Along at the Hudson Theatre. The musical follows three best friends over the course of 20 years: Broadway composer-turned-film producer Franklin Shepard (Groff), playwright and lyricist Charley Kringas (Radcliffe), and theatre critic Mary Flynn (Mendez). The revival, directed by Maria Friedman, made its way to Broadway in October 2023 following a sold-out off Broadway run at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2022. Performances are scheduled until July 2024.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe has his own reason to celebrate after becoming a first-time father last year. The 34-year-old British actor, who welcomed a “little boy” with his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke in April 2023, previously shared how fatherhood has been the “best thing that’s ever happened” to him.

“He’s very cute,” Radcliffe told Extra. “We’ve moved into a less screaming phase and he’s now giving us little smiles and giggling.”

“It’s been a crazy few months, as anyone who’s been through parenthood would attest,” Radcliffe added. “But it’s also the literal best thing that’s ever happened, so it’s great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It’s awesome.”