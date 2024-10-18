Meryl Streep and Martin Short revive dating rumors with smiley dinner date

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Meryl Streep and Martin Short have reignited romance rumors after spending a night out in Santa Monica together.

The 75-year-old It’s Complicated actress and the 74-year-old Father of the Bride star were spotted smiling from ear-to-ear on their way into Giorgio Baldi, a popular Italian dinner spot, on October 16.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Streep is pictured walking ahead in a patterned satin long-sleeve blouse and breezy pants while Short trailed behind in a gray grid suit over two undershirts.

The pair couldn’t hide their happiness heading out of the restaurant and getting into Streep’s car to go home.

Streep and Short first sparked speculation at the 2024 Golden Globes when they were seen looking cozy next to each other throughout the ceremony. Though rumors swirled immediately after their January interaction, the two were quick to dispel them.

Stewart’s representative told People that the two Hollywood legends were “nothing more” than friends.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short sparked romance rumors back in January ( Getty Images )

Shortly after Stewart’s representative spoke out, Short chimed in on the subject while speaking on Bill Maher’s podcast, Club Random. According to Short, he and Stewart are just “very close friends.”

While fans hope the two icons will one day move past the friendship stage, Streep and Short are focusing on their working relationship. The Mamma Mia! lead and the Three Amigos actor most recently starred in Only Murders in the Building together. At the premiere of season four of the Hulu series in August, Streep and Short posed for the cameras, holding hands on the green carpet.

The two then sent fans into a frenzy in September when they were sat together at the 2024 Emmys.

TheDevil Wears Prada actor ended her 40-year marriage with Don Gummer in 2016. Streep and the sculptor, 77, met in 1978 soon after her previous boyfriend tragically passed away from lung cancer. The former couple share four children – Henry Wolf, 44, Mary, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa Jacobson, 33.

Meanwhile, Short split from his wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, back in 2010. Short met Dolman in Canada before his days as a regular on Saturday Night Live. He was working on a musical when he met his former wife in 1972. However, at the time, he was dating his castmate Gilda Radner, who happened to also join him on SNL.