Live: First look at Met Gala outfits as stars depart the Carlyle Hotel

Natalie Chinn
Monday 06 May 2024 21:46
Watch as celebrities depart the Carlyle Hotel in New York’s Upper East side as they head to the Met Gala.

Fans have swarmed the hotel in hopes of catching first glimpses of celebrity outfits before their red carpet appearances.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Co-chairs for the event include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

The concept of this year’s exhibition is the reimagining of fragile designs that can never be worn again. Guests will be following the dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to JG Ballard’s 1962 tale.

