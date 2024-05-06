Live: First look at Met Gala outfits as stars depart the Carlyle Hotel

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as celebrities depart the Carlyle Hotel in New York’s Upper East side as they head to the Met Gala.

Fans have swarmed the hotel in hopes of catching first glimpses of celebrity outfits before their red carpet appearances.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Co-chairs for the event include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

The concept of this year’s exhibition is the reimagining of fragile designs that can never be worn again. Guests will be following the dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to JG Ballard’s 1962 tale.