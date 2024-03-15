Michael B Jordan says he struggles with loneliness

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael B Jordan has spoken candidly about how he struggles with loneliness as a single man.

On a recent episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the 37-year-old actor was asked what were the best and worst parts of being Michael B Jordan. He admitted that it was the loneliness that comes with fame and his current singledom that is the worst part.

“I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do,” he explained to Shetty. “The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that.”

The Black Panther star continued:“There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating. So I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands, and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone.”

He admitted that being someone who has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in the past can be a very lonely and isolating experience. When asked by Shetty about it, the actor said: “I revert back to the last question. It’s very lonely!”

He added that he also finds that he has a hard time figuring out what he wants, with the actor often going “back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me”.

He said that his fame often causes strain in his relationships and he has to be careful before bringing someone who isn’t accustomed to that level of attention into the public eye.

“And it’s not just: ‘I love you, you love me, that should be enough,’ right?” he explained. “It’s not quite that simple. Finding the right person to understand all of me, but then all that comes with me, as well.”

The Creed actor added that when he’s dating, he does try to strike a balance by making time for his partner as well as stepping back from work to focus on his personal life, but it isn’t easy.

“The sacrifice, the compromise that comes with a partnership and a relationship, and understanding how to make that all work, sometimes it gives me anxiety and pause,” he said.

He expressed that he also wants to enjoy being single, not necessarily by dating, but by exploring the world around him and learning more about himself.

“I’m looking forward to that part of my life... I gotta start living,” he continued. “I’ve sacrificed, and I’ve zoned in for so long. I owe it to myself a little bit to do that... I’m not ‘looking’ [for a partner], but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.”

Jordan was last linked to Lori Harvey, who he split from in 2022 after a year and a half of dating.