Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello dies of allergic reaction, aged 61

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello has died after suffering a severe allergic reaction that led to anaphalyctic shock. He was 61.

The acclaimed restaurateur and former Food Network star passed away on Saturday 7 October at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, where he was being treated.

His death was confirmed in a statement from Chiarello’s family, issued by his company Gruppo Chiarello, on Sunday 8 October.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” the statement, obtained by Entertainment Weekly, said.

“His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

Chiarello spent his final moments surrounded by his loved one, the statement continued. “As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts.

“His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savour life’s flavors.”

Born on 26 January 1962, the California-native graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York at the age of 20. In 1985, he was recognised as Chef of the Year by Food & Wine Magazine.

He set up Tra Vigne the following year and served as executive chef/partner at the Napa Valley restaurant until 2000. He would go on to establish 10 other restaurants across the region, including Italian eateries Bottega and Coqueta.

(Getty)

On TV, Chiarello was best known as the host of Food Network’s Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello, which won two Emmy awards over its seven-year run.

Over the next 10 years, Chiarello also hosted shows on PBS, Fine Living, and The Cooking Channel. Appearing as a guest chef on shows such as The View, Chiarello was also a judge on Bravo’s Top Chef and Top Chef Masters.

In 2011, he joined celebrity chefs such as Marcus Samuelsson and Anne Burell for the 2011 edition of The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs.

Over his career, he also authored eight cookbooks and ventured into wine-making, setting up the Chiarello Family Vineyard in the Nineties.

In 2016, two former Coqueta employees sued Chiarello and his restaurant group for sexual harassment and labour violations. At the time, he vehemently denied the “unfounded claims” and the lawsuit was eventually settled out-of-court in 2017.

In 2003, the award-winning chef married Eileen Gordon, and they have four children together. He filed for divorce from Gordon in 2019.

His partners at Gruppo Chiarello celebrated the chef’s “passion for food and life” in a statement obtained by Variety.

“While we mourn Michael’s passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta, and Ottimo,” the statement continued.

“In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life’s most precious treasures.”