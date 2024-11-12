Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Michael Strahan has faced criticism for his stance during a recent performance of the U.S. national anthem.

On Sunday (November 10), the Fox network honored Veteran’s Day – a federal holiday commemorating military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces – during its NFL Sunday Football broadcast. During the segment, which took place at Naval Base San Diego, a marching band played the “Star-Spangled Banner” as Fox commentators were seen standing in a line with their hands over their hearts – a common gesture of respect.

However, cameras captured Strahan standing at the end of the line with his arms folded across the lower half of his body.

Many people quickly turned to X/Twitter to express their disappointment with the former New York Giants player, claiming he failed to show his “respect for the country” by placing his hand at his side instead of his heart.

“Michael Strahan just disrespected the country that made him,” one post read, while another agreed: “I’m a career Army (Abn) Infantry Veteran. I wouldn’t have expected anything less from Michael Strahan. I know this because I understand he’d NEVER EVER consider deploying to a Hostile Fire Area for something greater than himself.”

Following the backlash, Fox NFL Sunday co-host Jay Glazer defended Strahan by explaining that his pose was not done out of disrespect.

Strahan’s co-host explained he was only ‘caught up in how beautiful the whole moment was’ ( Getty Images )

“I’ve just seen the criticism of @michaelstrahan. Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him. I heard it CONSTANTLY, still do!” Glazer’s post on X/Twitter began. “But also, with no fanfare I personally saw him donate thousands of dollars of clothes to veterans, including many homeless veterans as well clothes for veterans to go on job interviews.”

Glazer also called out critics who claimed that Strahan’s act was a sign of protest, writing: “I know these days people want to be angry fast but maybe first, how is THIS for a novel idea. ASK him if he’s protesting something. When you protest you want people to know, don’t ya?

“He was NOT, just got caught up in how beautiful the whole moment was during the anthem and didn’t think about it. Ask the dude before forming an angry mob, but also maybe find out alllll he’s done for our veterans over the years.”

Meanwhile, Strahan subtly responded to the backlash on social media by showing his appreciation for Veteran’s Day. The Good Morning America anchor posted a photo of his father wearing his military uniform on his Instagram account, as he paid tribute to U.S. service members in the caption.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure,” Strahan wrote on Instagram. “This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division.”

“Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You,” he concluded.

Strahan appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday (November 12) after his absence from Monday’s show, which fans speculated was due to the national anthem controversy. While Strahan didn’t mention the incident during Tuesday’s episode, he did recall how one soldier was reunited with their family during a Veteran’s Day football game on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.