Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery married Jasper Waller-Bridge, the brother of Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, at a church in west London on Saturday 22 September.

Their nuptials come more than one year after Dockery, 41, and Waller-Bridge, 35, announced their engagement in The Times newspaper last January.

Dockery and Waller-Bridge were seen holding hands and speaking to their famous guests after a 45-minute ceremony at St Nicholas’ church in Chiswick, in photographs obtained by Mail Online.

Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV period drama, looked radiant in a white satin bespoke gown from London-based couturier Emilia Wickstead. She left her hair open and kept her make-up minimal, fresh, and glowy.

British film producer and talent agent Waller-Bridge reportedly wore a three-piece blue suit with a pink flower pinned to his lapel.

Phoebe led the army of British film and TV talent in attendance at the nuptials. The Emmy winner matched an Etro double blazer with a waistcoat and trousers, and was seen wearing her engagement ring from her partner, the British-Irish director Martin McDonagh.

McDonagh, 53, was also present for the festivities on Saturday, as were actors James Norton and Jim Carter.

The wedding’s guestlist also included Dockery’s Downton Abbey castmates, such as Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lily James, and Lesley Nichol.

Stars from The Crown, including Lesley Manville and Imelda Staunton, were also seen at the wedding, as guests reportedly enjoyed a pre-ceremony pint at a nearby pub before making their way to the church.

Dockery and Waller-Bridge began dating in 2019, after they were introduced by mutual friends.

Waller-Bridge has managed artists including Ant and Dec, One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, and Holly Willoughby. According to his LinkedIn page, he also co-founded a music-focused production company, Day One Pictures, in 2020.

Their wedding announcement in January 2022 read: “The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex.”

The couple made their red carpet debut at the world premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal at London’s Curzon Mayfair last April.

Dockery was previously engaged to late PR executive John Dineen, who tragically died from a rare form of cancer in December 2015, aged 34.

At his funeral, Dockery paid tribute to her “hero” fiance Dineen, saying: “I was honored to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my king, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honor him and we will miss him.”