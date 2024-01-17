Barack Obama shares heartwarming 60th birthday tribute to Michelle: ‘My better half’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barack Obama has shared a sweet tribute to his wife Michelle Obama on her 60th birthday.

On 17 January, the former president took to social media to share the birthday wish to his wife of 31 years.

“This is what 60 looks like. Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better. I can’t wait to see what this new decade brings you,” Barack wrote.

In addition to the tribute, Barack shared a photo of the former first lady, in which she could be seen posing in a yellow summer dress against a sunny ocean backdrop.

The post, which has since been viewed more than 2.4m times, has prompted an outpouring of additional birthday wishes for Michelle.

“Seeing how much you obviously adore her is beautiful! I hope she has a great day!” one person wrote, while another said: “Happy birthday to the great icon!”

The former president’s heartwarming birthday message comes after he and Michelle celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on 3 October 2023.

In celebration of their anniversary, both Barack and Michelle posted sweet tributes to one another.

“Happy anniversary, sweetheart! @MichelleObama, you’re brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful - and I’m lucky to call you mine,” Barack wrote alongside a photo of the couple, while Michelle shared her own anniversary post, which read: “31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey!”

The couple, who share daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, met in 1989 at the Chicago law firm where they both worked. They tied the knot in 1992, and in 2008 Barack was elected as the 44th president of the United States.