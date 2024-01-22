Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michelle Trachtenberg has addressed criticism on social media that she’s faced over her appearance.

The 38-year-old actor took to the comments of a recent Instagram picture, where she posed alongside Alexa PenaVega, to respond to some of the scrutiny. In the comments of the post, trolls expressed their concerns about Trachtenberg’s health, with one even commenting: “Michelle you look sick. Are you okay?”

In her reply to the remark, the Gossip Girl star questioned the troll’s thoughts about her face, before expressing how her appearance has naturally changed over the years. “Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realise I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment,” she wrote.

The Instagram user later apologised, noting that they meant “no disrespect” towards the actor and didn’t mean to “hurt” her with their comment. “I look up to you,” they added. “It has nothing to do with your age. I just find that you look pale and sick. Sorry if I offended you it was not my [intention].”

The next day, Trachtenberg shared a separate selfie on Instagram to formally address the ongoing comments about her appearance. In addition to responding to the concerns that she was sick, she also cleared up speculation that she got cosmetic work done.

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance,” she wrote in the caption. “I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

The following day, the Ice Princess star once again hit back at the critcism over her appearance, with another selfie on Instagram. In the picture, she could be seen smiling for the camera, while wearing a black t-shirt and showcasing her long black hair with pink tips. She took to the caption to clarify that she was healthy, before condemning the “haters” in the comments of her posts.

“Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar,” she wrote.

In the comments of her Instagram posts, many of Trachtenberg’s followers and friends encouraged her to disregard the online criticism. Fans also went on to share their candid thoughts about ageing, while showing their support for the actor and her career.

“Ignore the hate baby!” Kristin ​​Chenoweth commented, while another quipped: “How DARE you have the temerity to age? Don’t you know you’re supposed to look EXACTLY like you did in 2003? (Just in case the sarcasm isn’t abundantly clear, you are gorgeous. And that part’s NOT sarcasm).”

A third wrote: “It’s almost like people don’t understand that everyone ages and shows their age differently. Even if you did have plastic surgery it’s no one’s business but your own. Anyway, I’m a big fan of your work, and I hope you’re living your best life.”