TikToker Mikayla Nogueira responds to claims she uses Ozempic

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira has responded to claims she lost 30 pounds from Ozempic use.

The makeup mogul shared the details behind her recent weight loss on her social media channel with an emotional video.

Rather than ignoring the internet trolls commenting on her page suggesting she is using the diabetes medication to lose weight, she candidly responded to the remarks on 27 December.

“If you’re on Ozempic or any of those weight loss medications or drugs, that’s fine,” the famed influencer admitted. “I’m not going to judge you for your personal choices.”

While she said she doesn’t personally use the type 2 diabetes medication, the 25-year-old makeup artist will never shame any individual who does.

According to Nogueira, the change in her body is from a new health regimen she’s been keeping, consisting of nutritious meals and life choices that benefit her mentally.

Nogueira also confessed she’s been in recovery from a binge eating disorder for the past six months. Nogueira went on to say: “When you go through recovery and stop binging, sometimes you lose weight with that.”

“To just put in all that work for months to recover for something that has literally nearly taken your life away multiple times, to just be hit with ‘Laughing my ass off, she’s on Ozempic,’ it just like sucks,” she continued.

“People just slap you with the Ozempic thing,” the beauty enthusiast proclaimed. “I will never personally do Ozempic because I don’t want to cheat my recovery. That’s just my personal, personal opinion. That is extremely difficult and Ozempic just would not be the path for me.”

This isn’t the first time Nogueira’s had to address internet speculation and rumours.

On 27 June, just a few days before Nogueira tied the knot with long-term partner Cody Hawken, the social media personality launched her new collaboration, “e.l.f. x Mikayla Marriage Material Lip Duo.”

Not only did she use the lip kit on her big day, but guests were also gifted the products as wedding favours. Because of this, people thought the timing of her release was disingenuous.

After multiple viewers slammed her for hosting a “sponsored “wedding, Nogueira was forced to defend herself. “My wedding wasn’t sponsored, none of it,” she proclaimed.