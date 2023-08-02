Mike Tindall wishes Zara happy anniversary with ‘Zarbie and Ten’ Barbie-inspired post

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mike Tindall has celebrated his 12-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Zara Tindall, by transforming themselves into Barbie and Ken dolls using AI.

On Tuesday, the former rugby pro, 44, shared a photograph of himself and Zara, 42, that had been altered using AI to superimpose each of their faces onto the respective dolls.

The image was generated using the popular Barbie selfie generator that has been used widely since the Barbie film was released last month.

“Thanks for the messages, it’s been a great 12 years,” Mike wrote in the caption.

“Feel we are getting younger!!! #ZarbieandTen.”

In the image, Mike’s Ken doll is wearing a beige suit with a collared shirt while Zara’s Barbie seems to be dressed in athleisure in a zip-up pink top with grey leggings.

Many people in the comments pointed out that, unlike his Ken replica, who has a full head of blonde hair, Mike is bald.

“You wish you had that lid,” teased one person.

“Have you had your lid done?!” added another.

Tindall recently made history as the first member of the royal family to appear on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Zara is Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, the daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips.

The couple met at the 2003 Rugby World Cup and later announced their engagement in 2010 after he received the Queen’s permission.

They married in Edinburgh in 2011 and now reside in Gatcombe Park, a royal estate in Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire.

Mike and Zara have three children together: Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

Mike recently revealed he was hesitant to dance at the King’s coronation concert for fear of “ripping his trousers off”.

Speaking on sports commentary podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby in May, he explained that he was fighting the urge to dance while waiting for King Charles III’s cue to stand up.

“You can’t not hear Lionel Richie sing ‘All Night Long’ and get up and dance,” he said.

“The worst thing was I was like, ‘Yeah get up and dance to this – but is the King going to stand up?’

“I did think at one point, ‘I really want to dance right now, and if I get up and sort of get into a s***drop, rip my trousers off… we knew that Kermit [the frog] was coming at some point, and I was like, ‘Could I dance with Kermit the frog?’… I enjoyed myself.”