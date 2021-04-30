Mila Kunis has reflected on the regrettable investment advice she’s given her husband Ashton Kutcher over the years, with the actress revealing she’d initially called Uber the “worst idea ever”.

The actress opened up about the investments she’s warned her husband against, only for them to become extremely successful, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

According to Kunis, the best part about her and her husband’s partnership is that he includes her in everything, and often asks her advice about potential companies he’s thinking of investing in.

However, the 37-year-old admitted that she doesn’t always give the best guidance, telling Colbert: “The best part about him is he’s really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that’s happening.

“He’s also really smart at knowing that sometimes, you shouldn’t listen to your wife.”

Kunis, who has been married to Kutcher since 2015, then went on to recall one instance that occurred early on when they were dating, when the What Happens in Vegas star approached her about a new car share company.

“He was like: ‘Hey, there is this company, it is kind of like a rideshare … kind of like a cab company, but anybody can drive the cab,’” Kunis recalled, adding: “I was like: ‘That’s the worst idea ever.’”

According to Kunis, her husband, a venture capitalist, was undeterred, with the actress revealing that Kutcher suggested he order her an Uber so she could test it out.

“He was like: ‘Let me get you this thing. It’s called Uber. Let me just order it for you. You can test this out.’ And I was like: ‘You’re going to put me in a car with a stranger? What is wrong with you?’ Like, I was furious at him,” she told Colbert.

During the interview, the Black Swan star also recalled another instance she’d responded skeptically to a possible business venture, after Kutcher had come to her for her advice on Bitcoin.

“He’s like: ‘Hey, babe, I’ve got to explain this thing to you. Tell me if I’m crazy.’ And I was like: ‘Cool, what is it, babe?’” Kunis said. “He was like: ‘There’s this thing. It’s like mining for money. It’s called cryptocurrency. It’s called Bitcoin.’ This was eight plus years ago.”

According to Kunis, at the time she had asked her husband whether it wasinsured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), before sharing her concerns that it wasn’t safe.

“He was like: ‘No. That’s the point. It’s not,’” Kunis recalled. “And I was like: ‘Well who’s going to make sure it’s safe?’ He was like: ‘That’s the point!’ And I was like: ‘Well, I think this is a horrible idea.’”

Fortunately, Kunis said Kutcher hadn’t listened to her at the time, telling Colbert that her husband had responded: “Cool, we’re investing in it.”

The anecdote was met by an impressed Colbert, who responded: “Wait, so you guys went into Bitcoin eight years ago? Damn girl, I can do math,” to which Kunis replied: “Yeah, my husband is really smart.”

While reflecting on her husband’s impressive eye for investments, the actress, who shares children Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, four, with Kutcher, also revealed that the actor has invested in companies including Airbnb, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Explaining that many of the ideas seem “ludicrous” to her at the time, she admitted to Colbert: “I Airbnb everything, I Uber everywhere, and I use cryptocurrency. So guess what? I’ve never been happier to be wrong.”