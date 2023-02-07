Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon has revealed that Mila Kunis called her and Ashton Kutcher out for the “awkward” red carpet photos they took at the premiere of their new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine.

Witherspoon admitted that Kunis contacted her and Kutcher, who Kunis been married to since 2016, about the movie premiere during an appearance on Monday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. Witherspoon’s comments came after she and Kutcher’s red carpet appearance went viral as fans pointed out their seemingly awkward poses together and questioned their apparent lack of chemistry.

“She even emailed us last night. She goes: ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,’” The Morning Show star explained about Kunis’ email. “It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

While Witherspoon didn’t elaborate on the apparent awkwardness between herself and her co-star, Kutcher did during an upcoming episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast. During the conversation, he also reiterated that he and Witherspoon had been contacted by his wife about the images.

“She texted me and Reese together,” he explained. “She’s like: ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you each other.’ And I’m like: ‘What’s going on?’”

Kutcher then revealed why he didn’t get close to Witherspoon on the red carpet.

“Here’s the thing: If I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her, the rumour would be that I’m having an affair with her,” he said. “If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets, so there’s no chance that that could be the rumour, the rumour is we don’t like each other. Reese and I are really good friends, we’re really close. I don’t have to defend that.”

Kutcher also noted that he’s “hard of hearing”, which is why he didn’t know where to look when photographers were shouting his and Witherspoon’s names. He also defended his poses and the “awkward” faces he made in the photos.

“At a certain point you’re looking you’re like: ‘God, this is really something. Okay, which one? Look at the camera. Got it. Okay, are we done? Awesome.’ For, like, 20 minutes,” he added. “If you’re gonna tell me, in that entire 20-minute period, at one point you’re not gonna have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am and I’m cool with that.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Today, Witherspoon acknowledged how well she and Kutcher worked together on Your Place or Mine, which follows two longtime best friends who decide to swap houses.

“He’s so professional,” she explained. “He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like: ‘What is he wearing?’”

She also explained why they became friends before filming the movie together.

“We had to learn to be friends because we didn’t really know each other,” the Big Little Lies star said. “We were supposed to be friends for 20 years, so about a month ahead of time, we started talking everyday and sending little FaceTime videos. Like: ‘These are my dogs, these are my kids.’ And my kids would tease him about his football team, which he’s a Bears fan and my sons are Eagles and Steeler fans.”