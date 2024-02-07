Miles Teller goes viral for dancing at bar in Michigan

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miles Teller has gone viral after being filmed dancing in a bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

On 5 February, the 36-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star hosted an event at SpeakEZ to promote his canned cocktail brand, Finnish Long Drinks, and the bar reportedly reached capacity very quickly. When “Take My Breath” - the famous song from the original 1980 blockbuster Top Gun - began to play, the crowd went crazy, with many pulling out their phones to record the moment.

“The crowd went wild, so I started recording,” Raigan Novotny, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids resident, told ABC News.

She ultimately captured the actor dancing behind the bar and singing his heart out in a video that has since garnered over 123,000 views on TikTok. “I’m not sure if I expected it to blow up, but I knew that people in the area would be really excited to see that he was here,” she said. “It was so much fun and I’m so glad that my friend called me and told me about it! As soon as we heard we knew we had to go and I’m so thankful that we did.”

She added: “He was so fun, energetic and seemed like he was really enjoying meeting people and taking photos.”

Many Michiganders took to the comment section to express their disbelief and jealousy. “Why was this not a Michigan-wide announcement?” one person joked, while another added: “Why is everyone living my dream?”

As it turns out, the actor is travelling to multiple cities within the state to promote his brand, with the actor hosting another event at Crunchy’s Burgers & Beers in East Lansing. He also visited The Brown Jug and The Blue Leprechaun in Ann Arbor on 6 February.

The Michigan Daily reported that in Ann Arbor the lines began to stretch down South University Avenue around 5pm as eager fans crowded the surrounding bars, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor.

“I came here to support my friends and just spend some time with them. We all have a similar liking for [Teller],” Ann Arbor resident Richard Yurcak told the outlet, adding that he’d waited to see Teller since 5.20pm that evening. “I only waited for about 20 minutes. We got in by 45 after 5. It’s exciting.”

Meanwhile, Michigan State University student Julia Metis admitted that she drove from East Lansing to Ann Arbor after missing the event he hosted there.

“I drove here from East Lansing because I missed him because I was in class,” Metis said. “I wanted to come see him, so I went to Ann Arbor. I left right after my class ended at 4.20pm. I drove here as fast as possible. We’re having fun. It was so worth it because I love Miles Teller.”

As of January of last year, the actor started investing in Finnish Long Drinks, a canned cocktail beverage inspired by a Finnish mixed drink known for its gin base and citrus flavour.