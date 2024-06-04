Miley Cyrus says she’ll follow Dolly Parton’s lead when it comes to having children

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus has shared how she’ll likely follow her godmother Dolly Parton’s lead when it comes to having children.

The 31-year-old actor shared her candid thoughts about getting older during her cover story interview with W Magazine, published on June 3. During the conversation, she confessed that as her adult life continues, she still hasn’t decided if she wants to be a mother.

“I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, ‘I am a woman.’ I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not,” Cyrus explained. “I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way.”

The “Flowers” singer then shared that her perspective about having children is the same that Parton has.

“I’ve heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids,” she added.

Cyrus also acknowledged how much she loves “being an adult,” before describing the daily perspective she’s followed.

“I have a rule that I don’t look up or don’t look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time that the Disney Channel alum has shared her feelings about becoming a parent. During an interview with Elle in 2019, Cyrus hit back at the societal expectation that women should become mothers.

“We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you - even if you become pregnant in a violent situation,” she said. “If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless b**** who’s not capable of love.”

She also slammed the idea that women are considered selfish if they don’t want children, adding: “Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”

During her interview with W Magazine, Cyrus also opened up about other aspects of her daily routine, which includes texting with Beyoncé. She described her relationship with the fellow singer and how they’ve continued to discover what they have in common.

“I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public. She’s the same way,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer added. “Part of our relationship is the safety between us. The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her - or with Dolly, or with anyone.”

Cyrus expressed another way that she and Beyoncé relate to each other: they both have a close relationship with their respective mothers, Tish Cyrus and Tina Knowles. In fact, the two singers have conversations about their mothers quite frequently.

“One of the things that we text about is our relationships with our mothers. Like her mom, Ms Tina, my mom is also an MT: Mama Tish,” she added. “A lot of people call her Mom, in the way that Ms Tina is almost not just a mother to Beyoncé, but to Beyoncé’s fans as well. Both of us grew up, in our own way, with moms who were everything.”