Gen-Z implores millennials to ditch leggings for flared yoga pants

Gen-Z-ers reportedly want older generations to ditch leggings for flared pants.

For years, Gen-Z has actively campaigned against the millennial-beloved skinny jeans, but it seems as though now they have found a new target to charge with crimes against fashion: leggings.

These leg-hugging, often jet-black pants have long been a versatile item in any person’s wardrobe, but young people have reportedly replaced them with yoga pants, also known as flared leggings. Influencers including Emma Chamberlain have championed the style, which saw a resurgence during the pandemic when athleisure was at its peak.

These flared leggings take a page out of the early 2010s in their shape and style, but set themselves apart by their stretchier, softer fabrics that make them more lounge-friendly. They are typically sold in solid colors, with the early 2010s penchant for absurd patterns and neon hues staying in the past for good.

“The flared legging versus yoga pants debate has officially commenced,” L’Officiel’s Hannah Amini wrote. “Millennials old enough to have owned a pair (or two, or three) of the bedazled waistband VS Pink pants hold steadfast to yoga pants, while Gen Z claim the re-discovery of flared leggings.”

Lululemon reportedly weighed in on the debate with a poll on X, formerly known as Twitter, that asked their followers to vote between leggings and yoga pants. The winner of the popularity contest was yoga pants by a longshot.

Although Gen-Z typically favours baggier silhouttes, the flared hem and Y2K pedigree give the yoga pant a chic, versatile edge. Amini noted, “They perfectly bridged the gap between comfortable workout gear and everyday-appropriate attire.”

In a video, TikTok user Hannah Brown – who was seen sporting black leggings tucked into ankle socks and low sneakers in true late 2010s fashion – asked viewers, “Hot girls on TikTok, what are we wearing to run errands?”

After receiving an influx of replies and suggestions, Brown decided to compile all the responses in a video that showed viewers a list of “hot girl errand” outfits. In the majority of the feedback she received, she was told to ditch the leggings and socks combo in favour of flared pants. Commenters advised her to head to affordable spots like Aerie, or more luxe options like Bleusalt to find the flared leggings of her dreams.

In a follow-up video, Brown noted that Gen-Z typically styles these flared leggings with clog-like shoes, like Birkenstocks or the low-top Uggs popularised by supermodel Bella Hadid. She opted to use the Aerie flared leggings, which have a v-like waist detailing that enhances the wearer’s hourglass figure or creates the illusion that it exists.

Today senior editor Francesca Cocchi cosigned the yoga pant resurgence and noted her preference for Aerie’s version of the popular pant: “I truly live in these yoga pants — or what the cool kids call ‘flare leggings.’ I’ve owned countless yoga pants and leggings from various brands over the years (going all the way back to my high school gymnastics days), but this is by far the most comfortable and flattering pair I’ve tried.”

Flared leggings or yoga pants are the cozy loungewear update that reportedly haven’t caused too much of an uproar amongst millennials, and are arguably not as divisive as skinny jeans. They’re far too comfortable to hate on.