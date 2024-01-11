Millennials have no idea what Gen Z does for ‘fun’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A millennial woman has admitted she is completely lost as to what members of Gen Z do for fun.

Ashley Tea, a millennial, recently took to TikTok to make the case that she thinks millennials had a “better time” than Gen Z in their 20s. “I genuinely think millennials got to have a way better time than Gen Z does,” her video began.

She then continued to give her reasoning. “I got to be an emo kid in 2005 ... I got to go clubbing when clubbing was the club ... I was 21 years old when Indie Sleaze was going on, and I was very Indie Sleaze, and it was a very good time,” Tea said.

“You couldn’t go to the club during the pandemic? That sucks. Literally, like, my sympathies go out to you. But I have a question for the youth, like a genuine question.”

The TikToker then asked the generation what they do for fun, specifically mentioning the prime going out days like Friday or Saturday night, wondering where they would go. “Do you go out? Do you go to a club, or do you go to shows, is it, like, only raves now?” she asked.

Tea pointed out how expensive going out can be now, as she noted that she would only go to places that were affordable for her. “And everything is so expensive,” she continued, “I used to go to bars and restaurants because it was affordable. I worked in a restaurant, and I hung out in restaurants and bars and drank like crazy.”

She ended her video by once again asking the question: “What do you guys do? What do you do for fun??” directed at Gen Z.

Tea’s video went on to receive over one million views, with many Gen Zers leaving comments to answer her question. Some commenters explained that they had no fun at all, explaining how much money had been a factor.

“There are hardly any ‘third spaces’ anymore, free places to just exist together without expectations of spending money,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “We aren’t having fun, we are just working. No weekend money.”

Other commenters pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic hindered a lot of the typical “fun” experiences for them. “As somebody who turned 21 at the peak of the pandemic, what do I do for fun? Uhh…very little,” one comment read.

“I am 21 and my late teens were interrupted by Covid… so most of it is in isolation,” another comment read.

Despite many commenters making the point that one of the youngest generations does not have any fun, a few members noted that house parties have become a source of fun for them. “As an older Gen Z, honestly we go to each other’s houses. We turn our places into the club. Trying to go to bars always disappoints,” one comment read.

And some have accepted that their fun has evolved to be more quiet and by themselves. “Elder Gen Z here, I play a lot of video games, crochet and general crafting, hiking, and oddly love wandering malls with my friends lol,” one comment read.

“The older Gen Zs are just tired. We’re playing board games and crocheting at home,” another comment agreed.