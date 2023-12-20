Millennial mom claims ‘boomers’ shouldn’t start conversations with children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A mother is opening up about what she thinks is appropriate for strangers to say to children, with her message directed at the Baby Boomer generation specifically.

The TikToker, who goes by the name @kay.n.zee, explained in her now-viral video that she is a “millennial mom” and wanted “boomers” to stop talking to children that they don’t know. She used a conversation her own daughter was brought into as an example.

The mother recalled a “boomer” coming up to her daughter while they were shopping to tell her daughter that she looked pretty. Her daughter did not respond, but her mother did thank the stranger. According to the TikToker, they continued to stand there, staring at her daughter and made another comment on her daughter’s appearance. The TikToker said thank you a second time and let the stranger know that her daughter doesn’t speak to people she doesn’t know.

The stranger continued, asking the two-year-old girl directly: “You don’t think you’re pretty?” Again, the mother clarified that her daughter does know that she’s beautiful but doesn’t speak to strangers. “Why would you even plant that idea into her head?” she said in her TikTok.

“Millennial and Gen Z parents are working so hard to break the toxic cycles of self-loathing and self-hatred that boomers instilled in them, but it’s like every chance that they get to puke it out onto an innocent child, they take it.”

She then went on to explain another instance in which another “boomer” complimented her daughter’s “perfect olive complexion,” and asked where her father was from.

In the video, she then explained that she doesn’t have a problem with simple interactions with her daughter, like saying “hello” or giving a compliment on her outfit. Rather, her problem was with people pushing for her daughter to speak when she doesn’t want to.

Since her TikTok was first posted, it has received almost three million views. Many people took to the comments to express their agreement with the mother, speaking about their own experiences.

“My seven-year-old son has a speech delay and can’t say trick or treat. On Halloween I watched several boomers demand he say it or no candy,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “I’ve had boomers try to reach into the pram bassinet to TOUCH my newborn son... like no ma’am we’re just trying to grocery shop.”

“My boomer mum always defaults to discussing physical attributes as conversation over any other subject. They’re obsessed with external appearances,” a third commenter wrote.

However, not everyone was on the mother’s side, with a few people questioning her logic. “It’s hard for boomers when they were younger the world wasn’t so individualistic so talking to people was considered normal,” one comment read.

“I think it’s just a different generation. Sometimes people are just friendly and trying to be nice,” another commenter pointed out.

Another commenter disagreed with the TikToker, writing: “My mom talks to everyone, never met a stranger, she’s totally losing it. What happened to being polite and just learning how to change the subject?”

The Independent has contacted @kay.n.zee for comment.