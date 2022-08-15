Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Millie Bobby Brown has enrolled in an online university course in human services.

The Stranger Things star is just 18 but already works as a Goodwill Ambassador for Unicef.

In a new interview, Brown revealed that she’s taking her activism further and is now an online student at Purdue University in Indiana.

Speaking to Allure, Brown said that students on the course “learn about the system and how to help young people”.

The Purdue website reads: “If you are interested in working with people to help improve their life circumstances, the Human Services major may be an excellent choice for you. Students in this major are concerned about today’s individuals and families and want to help them find solutions to challenging circumstances.

“The Human Services curriculum is designed to provide students with knowledge and theory in human development and family studies, skills for working with children, adults, and families, and program evaluation skills.”

Students can also specialise in addiction studies.

In the interview, Brown said that she wanted to use her platform for good.

The ‘Stranger Things’ star is going back to school (Getty Images)

“Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job,” she said.

“People are all looking at me, ‘What are you going to say, Millie?’ I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.’ That’s my message.”