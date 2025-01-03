Millie Bobby Brown slams comments accusing her of ‘looking old’ in new selfies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Millie Bobby Brown has hit back at critics who accused her of “looking old” in her latest Instagram post.

The 20-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (December 30) to share a new mirror selfie, as she posed with her white Louis Vuitton bag.

However, some critics quickly went to the comments to make remarks about her appearance, with claims that she “looked 35” and that she “Googled ‘how to look 65 when you are 16.’” Another Instagram user said she looked like “a 40-year-old Jersey housewife.”

Brown hit back at the criticisms on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Women grow!! Not sorry about it,” she wrote in the since-expired post, alongside a smiley face emoji.

In her initial selfie, the Stranger Things star posed with her small, white purse while wearing a white and pink floral dress.

“Me and my mini,” she wrote in the caption while tagging the Louis Vuitton Instagram account.

Millie Bobby Brown hits back at critcism about looking old ( milliebobbybrown / Instagram )

Her post came days after she shared a tribute to Stranger Things, as she recently finished filming the fifth and final season of the show. The Instagram post included a series of throwback pictures from her time on the program, where she played the character Eleven, alongside the caption: “With love, el.”

The post also included a video of the sweet speech she gave to the cast and crew while on set. “Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me,” she said in the clip, as she had a microphone in her hand.

“I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together, as a family. I love you. Thank you,” she added.

Last year, Brown celebrated another major milestone in her life: Getting married to Jake Bongiovi. In October, she gave fans an intimate glimpse into her secret Italian wedding, which took place in May 2024, by sharing breathtaking photos from the ceremony.

“Forever and always, your wife,” she wrote in the caption, as she shared glimpses from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy.

For the occasion, the Enola Holmes star donned a custom white lace Galia Lahav gown with a corseted bodice, cascading into a fitted fishtail skirt and lengthy train. She paired it with a long tulle veil with lace trim that billowed behind her and fell to her feet in an ethereal look. Her brown locks were pulled back into a tight updo with two tendrils framing her face.

Meanwhile, Bongiovi wore a white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie, which Brown later stole for the night as she hit the reception dance floor in a short white satin minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Matthew Modine, Brown’s Stranger Things co-star and on-screen father figure, officiated the ceremony.