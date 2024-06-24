Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to daughter in February

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Mindy Kaling has revealed that she is a parent to three children.

The Office alum took to Instagram on Monday, June 24 to announce the news that she had given birth to a daughter in February. “In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” her caption began alongside photos of her children Katherine “Kit,” six, and son Spencer, three, her baby bump and the trio at the hospital.

“She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

After posting, many people were quick to take to the comments to point out that this wasn’t the first time The Mindy Project star announced a pregnancy and new arrival months later. “The way you’ve shocked us three times with three different kids! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Wow! You are the master at controlling your socials! Congratulations.”

Kaling has largely kept her children out of the spotlight since Katherine’s birth in 2017 and has never revealed the identity of their father.

Kaling first announced the birth of Spencer during an episode of The Late Show with Steven Colbert. “I’m telling it for the first time now … I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she said on the talk show.

At the time, she explained she never announced her pregnancy because no one was seeing her during the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to feeling “strange” to share good news.

“There was so much going on, so much heartbreak in the world that it felt strange to go out of my way to shine a light on some giant health information,” she told Colbert.

Despite being a single parent, the Never Have I Ever creator has previously talked about how it was originally difficult to take care of her then-two children while also working on sets. “We carry guilt about needing help and most women in the country don’t necessarily have the same resources,” she admitted in a 2021 interview with People.

“A lot of people are lucky because they have family who can help them, but my mom passed away in 2011, so I really didn’t have a choice. Particularly during the pandemic, we really got to see how precious and how indefensible childcare providers are.”

However, Kaling admits that she wouldn’t be able to do what she does without her support system of both her nanny and father. “I wouldn’t be able to keep my full-time professional career and have two children under the age of three without the incredibly strong relationship I have with my nanny,” she said.

“Also with my dad, who comes over to the house at least twice a day to take my son out for walks and to pick up my daughter and bring her home. My village is small and I wish it was bigger.”

“If I didn’t have the advice and comradery of other women and other moms, I would not be able to do my job as a mom, as the breadwinner in my house, as a writer, as a performer," she continued. "It’s particularly indispensable for someone like me.”