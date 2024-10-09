Miranda Hart confirms she’s married in surprise One Show reveal

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Miranda Hart has tied the knot.

The beloved British comedian, 51, announced the happy news on The One Show on Tuesday (8 October).

She said “it’s been a tough few years” as she battled Lyme disease, but that it “hasn’t all been doom and gloom”, before announcing her wedding news.

“Someone put a ring on it,” the Miranda star said, without revealing her husband’s identity.

“I got married at 51, and it’s just so lovely.

“I’d written Gary for on-screen Miranda and it wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person, and I met him and it’s a little undercurrent in the book.

“I’m not going to reveal how we met as that is a little bit of a twist.”

open image in gallery Miranda Hart on ‘The One Show’ ( BBC One )

Hart said her husband was not Tom Ellis, the actor who played her on-screen lover Gary Preston in the BBC sitcom.

“He’s my best friend, we have the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51,” she added.

“The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or get out of the house, and I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn’t want to do life on my own any more, and I kind of admitted that to myself and I tell that story in the book.

“The fact that I could meet somebody is not some kind of rom-com story, but it’s hope, there is always hope, things can always change.”

After announcing the news on the BBC chat show, Hart said she found her fans’ delight “really very touching”.

Posting a video on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “I’ve got my best friend to do life with and it’s wonderful and I’m also utterly thrilled to be back in telly land and having a book out so thanks so much for all your support.”

Hart ended the video high-fiving her husband, which she joked was an “exclusive”.

On The One Show, Hart added that she missed the TV studio floor, missed laughter, and was “really keen to get back to some silliness”.

Hart led her semi-autobiographical series as Miranda, the owner of a joke shop and boutique where she worked alongside her chaotic best friend Stevie (Sarah Hadland). It aired from 2009 to 2015.

Back in July, the actor opened up about the “darkness” she has faced over the past decade of her life.

In a video shared to Instagram promoting her new book, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, Hart said: “I’m sharing the treasures that I learned in darkness. The things that helped me to live and feel like I am free and joyful and peaceful and physically recovered in a way that I never thought possible.”

Additional reporting from the Press Association