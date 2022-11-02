Jump to content

People react to Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announcing they’ve secretly married: ‘Swooning’

Couple met while competing in Miss Grand International pageant in 2020

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 02 November 2022 17:09
Comments

A surprise wedding between former pageant contestants Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico has been met with an outpouring of support.

Mariana Varela, 26, and Fabiola Valentín, 22, who both competed in the Miss Grand International competition in 2020, revealed on Sunday that they had tied the knot over the weekend.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” the couple wrote in a joint post in Spanish, along with the date of their nuptials and a heart and diamond ring emoji. The pageant queens met during the 2020 beauty pageant, which saw them both make it to the top 10, according to the New York Post.

In a video montage that accompanied the announcement, the couple shared sweet moments captured during their relationship, including of their engagement and their matching rings. In the final image, the couple could be seen dressed in white and standing on the steps of a courthouse.

On social media, the announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages, with many sharing their well-wishes for the couple and their love story.

“Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico met at a pageant and are now married, I’ll cry THEY ARE SO CUTE,” one person tweeted alongside photos of the couple.

Another said: “Kind of obsessed with the fact that Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina just revealed that they got secretly married after meeting for the first time at the pageant.”

“I’m sorry but Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico getting married is the coolest thing to happen for the entire year, nothing tops this, literally nothing,” someone else claimed.

The announcement also prompted a congratulatory message from fellow pageant queen Abena Akuaba, who was crowned Miss Grand International 2020 after competing as Miss Grand USA.

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union,” Akuaba wrote.

Samantha Bernardo, who represented the Philippines at the Miss Grand International 2020 competition, also shared her well-wishes for the newlyweds, who she referred to as her “sisters”.

“Omg! Congratulations sisters! Love love love!” she wrote.

On her Instagram Stories, Varela expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support. “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Infinite thanks,” she wrote.

