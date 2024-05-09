Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava has resigned days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt relinquished her crown.

In an Instagram post, Srivastava wrote that she was giving up her title just two days after Voight resigned for similar reasons. The pair released nearly identical announcements on Instagram, with Srivastava writing that she feels her “personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”

“After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023,” she wrote.

“I am grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors, my sister queens, and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title.”

She added, “I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself.”

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization,” she continued. “However, I will continue my relentless advocacy for education and acceptance, with my multi-lingual children’s book ‘The White Jaguar’ and with the organizations that I have had the privilege to work with long before starting competing...”

She said that she planned on enjoying finishing 11th grade, eager to begin the college application process and continue being a part of the National Honour Society. She added that she had a brand “new writing project” that should be expected to be released later in the year.

While she wrote that this was “certainly not how I saw my reign coming to a close,” she concluded her post by thanking her supporters who helped her along her journey to victory. She added, “At the end of the day, I am so lucky to have had the privilege of this experience, but if this is just a chapter, I know that the story of my life will truly be incredible.”

Voigt notably commented below the former Miss Teen USA’s post, saying: “I LOVE YOU! So proud of you my angel.”

On 8 May, the Miss Teen USA account posted a photo of a victorious Srivastava on the evening she received her title, writing in the caption: “UmaSofia, we are wishing you all the best. Thank you for your service as Miss Teen USA.”

“We respect and support UmaSofia’s decision to step down from her duties,” the organisation added. “The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss Teen USA.”

According to the organisation, Srivastava made history in 2023 when she was crowned the first Mexican-Indian Miss New Jersey Teen USA.

The high school student was an accomplished winner, having both written and illustrated her own children’s book. At her high school, she was an active member of her mock trial and Model UN team and co-founded a diversity and inclusion campaign.

The young pageant winner’s announcement came on the heels of Voight - the former Miss USA 2023 - resigning due to mental health concerns. In her own post, Voigt wrote, “I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being.”

Voight thanked her supporters and expressed gratitude towards Srivastava.