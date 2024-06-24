Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One contestant for Miss Texas USA 2024 made history just competing for the title.

On June 22, the Miss Texas USA winner was chosen out of 74 participants, including 71-year-old Marissa Teijo. And though Teijo, unfortunately, lost the crown to Aarienna Ware, she won in her own right. According to the pageant organization, Teijo is now the oldest contestant to compete in Miss Texas USA.

Teijo’s decision to enter the competition was motivated by her desire to inspire others, and the history-making woman expressed her excitement on Instagram on May 24.

“I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant,” she wrote alongside her official headshots. “In doing so, I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age.”

Over the weekend, the contestants took part in the three-round event, being judged based on their personal interview, swimsuit, and evening gown.

Teijo was sponsored by several brands, including Fab Fit Activewear, Juicery Plus, Smart Muscle, Intoxicated by Make Up, and Bazaar Model Management. Days before the glitzy affair, she took to Instagram, sharing a message of gratitude for all her sponsorships and relationships she’d formed.

“I am grateful for the support of these wonderful people and businesses who agreed to sponsor me,” she said. “Thank you to Jackie Garcia for convincing me and encouraging me to participate in this fabulous new adventure. Sometimes all we need is someone who believes in us.”

“Thank you to all the gorgeous, gorgeous young women contestants in my team who have been so sweet and kind. And thank you to the team at Bazaar who are always cheerfully ready to help.”

Teijo didn’t make it to the top 18 and hasn’t posted on her social media since the event wrapped at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel.

The Miss Texas USA title went to Ware, an interior designer from Dallas. Ware works as a “sustainable home builder,” prioritizing materials that aren’t harmful to the environment.

Ahead of her crowning, Ware posted a sweet message on Instagram, honoring her meaningful relationships and the brilliant creatives who designed her finalist dress. “I couldn’t be more grateful for every person that has touched my journey and impacted my life beyond pageantry,” she remarked.

Ware will head to Los Angeles’ Millennium Biltmore Hotel next to compete for the Miss USA 2024 title in August.