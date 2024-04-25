60-year-old lawyer makes history after winning Miss Universe Buenos Aires

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 60-year-old lawyer has made history by being crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires.

Lawyer and journalist Alejandra Rodríguez challenged stereotypes and warmed hearts everywhere when she was crowned the winner of the Miss Buenos Aires pageant. She is the first 60-year-old woman in beauty pageant history to win the title, marking a departure from the ageist norms that typically put youth on a pedestal.

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” she gushed to the press. “I am the first of this generation to start with this.”

“I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation,” she continued. “I am determined to fight for the crown of Miss Universe Argentina 2024.”

Since she won the coveted Miss Buenos Aires crown, Rodríguez is reportedly a fan favourite for the Miss Argentina crown, which would allow her to compete in the international Miss Universe competition. In the past, the Miss Universe pageant strictly allowed only those between the ages of 18 and 28 to compete.

In September 2023, the Miss Universe Organization announced that starting in 2024, there will no longer be age limits for pageant contestants. Starting in 2024, every woman over the age of 18 will be able to participate.

Rodríguez isn’t the only one to buck ageist beauty standards in the pageant world, with 47-year-old Haidy Cruz competing to represent the Dominican Republic in the 2024 Miss Universe pageant.

“Participating in a beauty pageant always fascinated me. However, due to becoming a mother at a young age, I was never able to make that dream a reality,” she explained to Hola! USA. “Miss Universe, which promotes inclusion, offered me the chance to pursue my dream. My inner voice urged me to go for it, to experience the journey instead of just hearing about it.”

Although Cruz was met with skepticism, she has pushed forward, determined to show that her age can be an asset rather than a weakness.

“I must admit that I often ignore what others say. I remain focused on my goals and am determined to achieve them,” she shared. “I understand that people often speak from their own limitations, and no one can live your dreams for you. Some may not be aware that the terms of the [Miss Universe] have changed. I thank God that I am not affected by what others say. I have been in the public eye for a long time and have learned how to handle criticism. I allow others to express themselves as they please, but in the end, I am the one who decides what affects me or not.”

The Miss Universe pageant will be held in Mexico on 24 September, with countries worldwide competing for the title. Contestants like Rodríguez and Cruz potentially taking the stage will prove to the general public that age is nothing but a number.