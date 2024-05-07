Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Pageant queen Noelia Voigt has resigned from her position as Miss USA, after just seven months, in an attempt to prioritise her mental health.

The 24-year-old model won the annual beauty pageant last year as Miss Utah, before representing the United States in the Miss Universe competition in November.

On Monday (6 May), Voigt shared news of her resignation with her fans and followers with a text post on social media.

“In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health,” her statement begins.

“As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves.

“My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe.

“Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.”

Voigt continues by noting her moments of pride throughout her seven-month reign as Miss USA, including advocating for anti-bullying schemes and working with the left palette correction charity Smile Train.

Noelia Voigt, Miss USA 2023 ( Getty Images )

She also noted her gratitude in being able to shed light “on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA”.

“Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on,” Voigt continues.

“Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be.”

She concluded her message by expressing her hope that others “remain steadfast, prioritise your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain”.

In a statement provided to NBC News, organisers of the pageant stated that they accepted Voigt’s decision to step down.

“We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties,” a spokesperson said. “The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritise herself at this time.”

Noelia Voigt at Miss Universe 2023 ( Getty Images )

In 2022, the pageant community was devastated by the suicide of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, who died in New York City, aged 30.

At the time, the Miss Universe and Miss USA organisations described her as “one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing”.

“Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.