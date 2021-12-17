Miss World 2021 postponed after contestants test positive for Covid

Miss India titleholder Manasa Varanasi is among 17 crew members and contestants who have contracted infection

Peony Hirwani
Friday 17 December 2021 12:23
The Miss World 2021 finale in Puerto Rico has been temporarily postponed after 17 crew members and contestants tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement was made on Thursday (16 December), hours before the ceremony was scheduled to start.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew, and the general public,” the pageant said in a press release.

“The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days,” it added.

Julia Morley, the CEO of Miss World Ltd, said: “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown.”

Miss India titleholder Manasa Varanasi is among those who has contracted the infection.

“Our queen, Manasa Varanasi, is one of the contestants who has been tested Covid positive and is currently is isolation in Puerto Rico,” the body that organises the Miss India pageant said in a separate statement.

“We at the Miss India Organisation are in disbelief that she might not be able to grace the world stage in spite of her immense hard work and dedication.”

The organisation also thanked Morley for prioritising all contestants’ “health above everything else”.

All the infected crew members and contestants are under quarantine in Puerto Rico, where they’re following the recommended protocol.

“Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries,” Miss World Ltd announced.

