The events British adults are missing most, according to poll

And they’re off... oh yes they are! Horse racing, tennis and flower shows are among the events Britons are most desperate to attend.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they are keen to attend Wimbledon, Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival – if Covid allows them.

Music festivals on the list of events people most want to attend include Glastonbury which should be returning in 2022, and Reading and Leeds festival which is going ahead in August.

The Isle of Wight Festival, which is being headlined by Liam Gallagher and Snow Patrol, also featured as well as sporting occasions include the T20 and the London Marathon, which was cancelled in 2020.

It also emerged one in 10 hope restrictions will be lifted before 31 October so they can go trick or treating, while a fifth simply want life to have returned to normal by the end of the year for Christmas pantomimes and a blowout New Year’s Eve party.

But to avoid disappointment, three quarters haven’t got any big plans, in case they get cancelled or postponed.

The poll was commissioned by Harrogate Spring Water, which has teamed up with Spencer Matthews to reveal a new water installation at Royal Ascot.

SWNS