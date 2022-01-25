A woman has sparked a debate after creating an “in case I go missing binder,” which continues a wide range of her private information.

On TikTok, Savor, @savor.it.all, a brand that creates “homes for the things that matter most,” regularly shares videos of their binders and tips for organising them.

In one clip posted on January 22, the account showed an example of one woman’s “in case I go missing binder”.

The woman in the video flips through the binder, where each section is labelled based on category.

“I have a medical section with all of my doctors and therapist info and my medication history,” she explained. “A section for photos of all my tattoos, scars, and me with different hair colors and styles.”

She then showed another folder where she puts all of her upcoming travel plans and information, consisting of where she’s staying and “with who”.

The following folder had all of her passwords in it, “including social media, and dating sites, and Snapchat”.

She concluded the video with details about her last two folders that are dedicated to home information and official documents.

“A place to put info about my home, my home address and all other places I’ve lived, and of course a place for important documents like my birth certificate,” she said.

This TikTok video has over 6.8m views so far, with some viewers in the comments noting how beneficial this binder is to have.

“That’s such a good idea,” one wrote, while another said: “I’ve worked in Law enforcement for 17 yrs. This is very smart. Let one friend and family know where this binder is. This saves hours of work!”

“It makes my life easier which makes bringing closure easier,” one user said. “And I’d recommend putting it all in a safety deposit box.”

On the opposite side of the coin, some TikTok users claimed that this binder was not only unnecessary but it could do more harm than good.

“This is 1 robbery away from being a ‘how to steal my identity’ guide,” one comment reads.

“I’ve had severe anxiety my whole life and this is something my therapist would counsel me to not do!” another user wrote. “She’d be right. It’s too compulsive IMO.”

Another user felt like they’d lose a sense of comfort with this binder and said: “yea I’m not going to live with this level of fear/paranoia that I’m going to go missing lol.”

In response, @savor.it.all wrote: “Prepare for the worst, hope for the best! (Also, doesn’t need to be so dark. Can just be a travelers prep binder.)”

The following day, Savor posted another TikTok video about “what to include in your in case I go missing binder.” Some things that the account listed were “dental and other medical records,” “copy of your driver’s license and passport,” and “social-media passwords.”

On January 24, Savor created a video responding to a comment that said she needed to relax. In the background, a woman said: “a fun fact about me is, I’ve never been relaxed, ever.”

“I feel more relaxed when I’m prepared,” the account wrote in the caption.

On its website, Savor notes that this binder is known as “The Folio: The in case I go missing, in case of fire, the family command center book.” The product costs $44.95 and it includes 10 large envelopes, a page for a table of contents, and “hand-illustrated labels.”

The Independent has reached out to Savor for a comment.