Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons isn’t the little girl she once was. The 16-year-old actress just honored a huge milestone – her first-ever prom.

On June 2, the actress – who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the iconic ABC comedy series – took to her Instagram, sharing photos of her fancy look. In part one of her three-part prom post, Aubrey sped up the “getting ready” process, documenting her before and after with a transition video to an audio clip of Mike Meyers’ in The Cat in the Hat.

“Honey, it was ruined when she bought it,” Meyers’ voice is heard as Aubrey wipes her hand across the screen to reveal her finished look. The young Hollywood star dressed in a black satin ensemble with a corset middle and a thin tie around her neck. The gown appeared to be the same one she wore to the Genesis Motor America x Gold Gala on May 11.

She stood beside her boyfriend, Pheonix Reed, smiling from ear to ear outside with the sun setting behind them. Aubrey opted for a natural look – light makeup and straightened shoulder-length hair.

In her “prom pt 2” post, a carousel of photos featured images of Aubrey with Reed – a 17-year-old musician – and her friends at the venue.

Commenters rushed to Aubrey’s Instagram, sharing sweet messages and short clips from Modern Family to characterize their awe.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote, while another sent a video loop of Eric Stonestreet crying and Jesse Tyler Ferguson resting his head on Stonestreet’s shoulder from the show. Stonestreet and Ferguson portrayed Cameron Tucker and Mitchell Pritchett as Lily’s adoptive fathers, respectively. A second series fan said: “Our Lily has grown.”

Modern Family ran on ABC for 11 seasons, from 2009 to 2020. The cast included Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ed O’Neil, Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Stonestreet, Ferguson, and Aubrey.

In November 2023, the close-knit crew got together for a sweet reunion. The gathering proved the group was still in touch and one member was still alive.

Images from the get-together, posted by Vergara, showed everyone but one together, prompting frantic speculation that something bad had happened to the missing member – Burrell.

The group stood together, looking at a picture frame with Burrell’s face. “We miss u, Ty!!” the Griselda star’s caption read.

“Nearly perfect reunion. We were only missing you, Ty! So we brought a cute pic in your place,” Ferguson wrote.

Fans freaked out, assuming Burrell’s health had taken a turn, and he was no longer alive. However, people quickly confirmed Burrell was alive, but he could not make it to the reunion.