Mollie King has revealed that her father died just days after she gave birth to her baby daughter last week.

The Saturdays singer shared the sad news in an Instagram post, adding that her father “held on a few extra days” to meet the family’s new arrival.

King, 35, and her partner, cricketer Stuart Broad, recently welcomed their first child, named Annabella. They announced her birth on Thursday (24 November) with two snaps of them taking turns to hold and kiss her.

But in her latest post on Wednesday night (30 November), the Living For The Weekend singer confirmed her father Stephen King had passed away.

Sharing a series of family photographs, she wrote in the caption: “Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye. Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day.

“You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you. You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella.”

King continued: “You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day.”

Friends and fans of the pop singer filled her comments with condolences and well wishes to her family.

Her former bandmate Frankie Bridge sent her love, while Una Healy, who was also a member of The Saturdays, said: “I’m so sorry for your loss, he was such an amazing Dad and person. Love you so much. May he RIP.”

BBC Radio 1 host Jordan North wrote: “Oh Mollie. I am so sorry to hear this news. Thinking of you and sending all my love to you, and all your family.”

Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore added: “Oh I’m so sorry Mollie. Sending you all the love.”

InBetweeners star Emily Atack, radio presenter Clara Amfo, former Great British Bake Off contestant Candice Brown, and many others also left messages of condolences.

In her post announcing Annabella’s arrival last week, King wrote: “Welcome to the world, Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love.”

King and Broad met first in 2012, but did not become a couple until 2018. They broke up briefly but reunited in February 2019, and dated for three years until Broad proposed in 2021 on New Year’s Day.