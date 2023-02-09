Molly-Mae Hague admits she can ‘barely watch’ video of herself giving birth

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she filmed the entirety of her birth, but she will never share it online.

Love Island star Hague gave birth to daughter Bambi Fury last month, who she shares with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she met on the ITV2 dating show.

Since the birth, the 23-year-olds shared updates on Bambi’s first weeks on social media, with Molly-Mae posting a 30-minute video on her YouTube channel explaining the details of how her birth went.

In the video, the reality star admitted that, while the experience is “a massive blur”, she filmed herself giving birth, but said the video will never be shared online.

“It’s all such a massive blur, and funnily enough, I did actually film me giving birth. I have the best, most magical video of me giving birth, and I don’t know why on this planet I thought I would feel like I could show that online,” she said.

“That is the most vulnerable video I will ever have of me, and to women that put that online and open themselves up… that is incredible. I think it’s so amazing. I have a whole new respect for women who do birth vlogs now and show that and show their births online.”

“I can barely watch my video back myself. I think I’ve watched it back once with no video,” she said, explaining that she was “bawling” her eyes out.

Fury appears in the YouTube video, admitting that he watched the entire birth and said it was like a “science class”, but also “the best thing” he’d ever seen in his life.

Hague continued: “Tommy was sobbing his heart out. It was the most magical experience of my life. I will never get over it.”

The Pretty Little Thing creative director also opened up about how she’s struggled to prioritise her own needs after giving birth, revealing that she was forgetting to shower or eat meals because she was so fixated on Bambi’s health.

“Your whole world just becomes about [the baby],” she explained. “You feel like you don’t matter anymore and all that matters is keeping them alive.”

Tearing up, Hague said that the emotions she experienced in her first two weeks as a mother were indescribable.

“The minute she was born I have just connected with her on a whole other level,” she said. “I get so emotional.”

“There’s nothing on this planet I wouldn’t do for [Bambi].”