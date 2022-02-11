Molly-Mae Hague to release memoir at 22

Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she has written a memoir at the age of 22.

The influencer, who rose to fame on the fifth season of Love Island, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday 10 February.

“I have been keeping a huge project, a little secret from you guys for over a year now,” she said in an Instagram story.

“I’ve written my very own book. My first ever book, this is my baby.”

Hague, who is also the creative director of fast fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing, said she takes “oversharing to a whole new extreme” in the autobiography, titled Becoming Molly-Mae.

“I’ve spoken about things in this book that I have only told close family members and friends. You really do get a full behind the scenes of my whole journey,” she said.

The influencer announced the news on Instagram (Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram)

The memoir, priced at £2, is set for release on 9 June and is available for pre-order now.

Hague also released a limited number of signed copies through retailer WHSmith, which have already sold out.

The news was celebrated by her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury. Taking to his Instagram story on Thursday, Fury penned a short message congratulating Hague.

“Just want to say how extremely proud of you I am,” he said. “You have worked so, so hard on this.”

Hague faced widespread criticism earlier last month after comments that she made in a December episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast went viral on social media.

In the clips, she told entrepreneur Steven Bartlett that everyone has “the same 24 hours in a day” to become successful.

At the time, her representative released a statement on her behalf stating that Hague was “not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation – she can only speak of her own experience”.

“She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds, but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life,” it continued.

In a video posted to her YouTube account on 2 February, Hague said she had a “very negative start” to the year.

“The reality is, things don’t always go the way you planned. The start of the year definitely had different plans for me than I hoped, which is fine,” she said.

“I definitely lost myself in the first few weeks and felt really disheartened that I had quite a negative start to the year – a very negative start. I was really, really upset.”