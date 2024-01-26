Mom sparks backlash after not telling father-in-law he drank breast milk

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has questioned whether she was wrong not to reveal to her father-in-law that he accidentally drank her breast milk.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the woman explained that her 15-month-old son is still nursing. This means that for most of the food she makes for him that requires milk, she normally just uses breast milk the same way a non-dairy person would use almond milk or oat milk.

At the time, her in-laws were staying with her and she fed her son cereal that had breast milk in it. “My FIL was in the kitchen so I left to go wake up my oldest. Anyway, I bring her down and find my FIL finishing my son’s cereal. I laughed a little but went along with my morning,” the post read.

Eventually, the entire family then sat down together when the mother’s father-in-law made a comment about the milk in the cereal tasting weird, which is when he was told the truth. “I then told him that he had breastmilk in his, our milk isn’t off,” she wrote.

“I swear he looked like he was going to keel over and vomit. He was angry and asked why I’d watch him drink it and not tell him. My MIL stepped in and agreed, I know he ‘finishes’ everyone’s meals and I should have told him beforehand.”

She agreed that she should have told him as soon as she noticed, but also thought her father-in-law had seen her make the cereal with breast milk.

“My husband is on damage control and has agreed with all of us. He understands all the povs etc,” the post concluded before asking commenters on whether or not she was wrong to wait to tell her in-law.