60-year-old mother Leala Hewak flew her daughters six hours to crash a stranger's wedding — all with the goal of finding them a date.

Hewak managed to snag invites for her and her daughters — Estée Katz, 27, and Sophia Katz, 30 — to attend the nuptials in Mexico City.

Hewak, a graphic novelist and actor, had been virtually chatting with the groom on a group chat for her art portrait project and discovered he was not only getting married in two weeks, but had “lots of handsome cousins” attending the big event.

Leala mentioned her “beautiful single daughters” and ended up being invited along — helping cover the costs of Estée's flight from Montreal, Canada, and Sophia's from California, US, in January 2025.

Unfortunately, neither Estée nor Sophia found their dream man at the ceremony, but they did say it was a "beautiful" night.

open image in gallery The Katz family on at a stranger’s wedding in Mexico City ( Estée Katz/SWNS )

Of her mom, Estée, a part-time social media content creator, told SWNS: “She's a very involved mom. She's forward. She's interested in our happiness and finding partners for us one day.

“She always sends me photos of guys — they are usually not my type but she sent some photos of these guys and I thought they were cute. But it didn't happen,” the younger daughter continued.

The family, along with the girls’ stepdad, Donald Hewak, 61, decided to make a vacation of the entire wedding trip.

“We like to just have fun. We like to live life. It's very spontaneous but it's a typical story for my mom," Estée explained.

Estée flew on a six-hour flight from Montreal, while her mom flew on a longer flight from Toronto. Her older sister Sophia’s trip was much shorter from the Golden State.

“We stayed for a good part of the evening,” Estée recalled. “It was beautiful. I've never been to a Mexican, Jewish wedding.

“It was a really interesting mix of culture. They all looked so happy,” she continued. We danced a lot. If there is an opportunity that comes to you and you're able to do it go for it."