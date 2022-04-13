Monsoon has apologised to a non-binary customer after they said they were not allowed to try on clothes because of their “gender assigned at birth”.

Charlie Moore, who is chair of the Young Liberals’ West Midlands group, posted about her experience on Twitter this week.

In her tweet, she wrote: “Hi Monsoon UK, just been in your Bham store to try on a couple prom dresses [sic], but was told I wasn’t allowed to because of my gender assigned at birth.

“Could you confirm if this is company policy? Thanks.”

Moore’s tweet has been retweeted hundreds of times and garnered more than 6,000 likes since she posted it on Monday.

Respondents to the tweet were outraged, with some saying they would take their business elsewhere if the retailer did not take action.

“Monsoon is one of the main places I shop,” said writer Sara Gibbs, who has written for TV panel shows such as Have I Got News For You and The Mash Report. “It’s where I buy all my presents for friends and family and half my wardrobe is Monsoon. If this is not addressed and made right, I will never shop there again.”

Another regular customer who is a trans woman wrote: “One of the first clothing items I ever bought was from your store! If you intend to ban me from being your customer in future, do let me know and I will pass the message on.”

Monsoon has apologised and opened an investigation into the incident, insisting that all its dressing rooms are “open and available to all our customers”.

The high street fashion brand replied to Moore’s tweet, asking them to get in touch to “explore this further with you”.

“If you would be comfortable to do so, we would like to welcome you back into our store where we would be happy to help you find your perfect prom dress, and it’s on us,” Monsoon continued.

“Everyone deserves to feel magical for prom so we hope this gets your prom journey on the right foot again and hope you find something you love.”

Moore replied to the company’s tweets to acknowledge them and confirm that they had gotten in touch via email.

Earlier this month, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) published new guidance on how single-sex services, such as changing rooms, bathrooms and domestic abuse refuges should be run and what kind of access trans people have to them.

Under the Equality Act 2010, providers cannot discriminate against a person based on sex or gender reassignment.

However, exceptions are made where access for certain groups can be modified or limited with a “legitimate aim”.

According to the new guidance, such single-sex services can remain as such in certain circumstances, but they should be open to trans people wherever possible.

Exceptions are only acceptable if there are “proportionate and justified reasons”, the EHRC said.

The Independent has contacted Monsoon for comment.