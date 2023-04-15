Love Island star Montana Brown announces engagement

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Love Island contestant Montana Brown has announced her engagement to Mark O’Connor.

The 27-year-old reality TV star, who took part in series three of the ITV reality dating show, previously revealed her pregnancy to her partner in December.

On Saturday (15 April), Brown shared a black and white image on Instagram with O’Connor getting down on one knee on a beach in Bermuda.

She captioned the post "13.04.23" alongside the emojis of a love heart and diamond ring, which appears to indicate made their engagement official.

In 2017, Brown was a student from Hertfordshire when she entered the dating competition, won by entrepreneur Kem Cetinay and actor Amber Davies.

She subsequently appeared on other reality TV shows including Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and CelebAbility.

Fellow ex-Love Island contestants including Molly-Mae Hague, Antigoni Buxton and Zara McDermott shared their well-wishes in the comments.

Hague wrote: “Omg congratulations beautiful.”

Former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) stars Ferne McCann and Jessica Wright, The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown and presenter Clara Amfo were also among those happy for the couple.

Brown announced in December that she is expecting her first child with O’Connor.

While the pair appeared over the moon about their forthcoming arrival, the Swim Society founder opened up about experiencing “excruciating pain” in the early weeks of her pregnancy.

Brown said it wasn’t until she started experiencing symptoms like feeling “sick” and “hot sweats” that she realised something had changed, but she was still unaware she was pregnant.

“I had excruciating pain, shooting pain, and that’s why I didn’t think I was pregnant, I was like, ‘This hurts,’ I thought I had a gall stone or appendicitis or something,” she explained.

The baby is due to arrive this summer.

With additional reporting from PA.