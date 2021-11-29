Moschino announces first-ever pet collection

Moschino has launched its first-ever collection for pets. Yes, that’s right: you can now dress your pet head-to-toe in luxury designer clothing.

For some, this may sound like a ludicrous idea. However, it will inevitably appeal to others with a penchant for plush pet-wear.

The 14-piece collection from Moschino comprises accessories and clothing, including biker jackets, trench coats, hoodies and T-shirts.

Additionally, for those who are really looking to spruce up their pet’s aesthetic, there are stylish leashes, collar sets and ceramic bowls on offer.

In terms of the designs themselves, highlights include a bright pink satin ball gown, and a collar with the word “MOSCHINO” printed in gold lettering across it.

There are even hats, including a black baseball cap with the Moschino logo stamped across it.

Other items include an olive green twill dog jacket, which is made from polyester fabric and features a zip pocket detail, logo print on the back and a zip closure.

Elsewhere there is a tight-fitting fuchsia jacket. which is modelled on a miniature dachshund in the campaign.

Prices for the collection range from £95 to £500.

“Moschino is pleased to announce the launch of the Moschino Pets collection,” reads a statement from the brand.

“Creative director Jeremy Scott has taken Moschino classics and reinterpreted them for the stylish pet.”

Announcing the news earlier this week, Scott wrote on Instagram: “I am so excited to finally share the news, I have designed a Moschino Pet Line.

“Modelling some of the house signatures are some of the most stylish dogs.”